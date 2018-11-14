The opportunity to better anticipate customer expectations relies on you, as a leader, looking for clues inside your operations and from your customers, too.

Three approaches make anticipating changes a powerful component of achieving your growth strategy.First, know your customers’ growth strategies and goals, and then dig deep into customer patterns for intel. Finally, gather input from staff about customer objections and needs.

Taking these smart, sound steps will add dimensionality to shape how you, your people and your customers work together to achieve your growth strategy. In addition, correlate actions and planning to your corporate vision, mission and values by encouraging all stakeholders to care deeply about customers’ success and your shared abilities to know how they achieve that success.

Share and celebrate good guessing, skillful prognostications, crafty upgrades to process, features and benefits that will compel customer loyalty. Remember, the practice of integration and coherence are valuable for all teams, for all employees to know and take pride in. The result = growth.

