Amalgamated launches 2,000,000-share public offering

NEW YORK — Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL), which acquired New Resource Bank and has operations in Boulder, is launching a public offering of 2,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $19.25 per share.
The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of Class A common stock, according to an Amalgamated news release.
All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the selling stockholders. Amalgamated will
not receive any proceeds from the offering.
Barclays and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James & Associates Inc., and Sandler O’Neill + Partners L.P. are acting as co-managers.
Closing of the offering is expected to occur on Nov. 16.
All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the selling stockholders. Amalgamated will
not receive any proceeds from the offering.
Barclays and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James & Associates Inc., and Sandler O’Neill + Partners L.P. are acting as co-managers.
Closing of the offering is expected to occur on Nov. 16.
