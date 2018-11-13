Vail Resorts signs contract with wind energy provider

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has entered into a contract with renewable power producer Lincoln Clean Energy LLC to provide enough wind-generated electricity to power all of Vail’s North American operations by 2020.

The agreement enables the development of the Plum Creek Wind Project in Nebraska, which is expected to be completed in 2020. Under the 12-year agreement, Vail Resorts is purchasing 310,000 megawatt hours annually, according to a company news release.

In an additional step in Vail’s “Commitment to Zero” sustainability effort, the company is eliminating single-use plastic bags from its resorts. The company is also contracting with Eco-Products, Inc. to supply all of its North American restaurants with compostable and recycled-content items

“As a growing company, deeply connected to the outdoors, we made a commitment last year to address our most pressing global and environmental challenges and protect our local communities and natural resources,” Vail CEO Rob Katz said in a prepared statement.