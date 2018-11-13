AeroGrow posts quarterly revenue gains

BOULDER — AeroGrow International Inc. (OTCQB: AERO), the Boulder-based manufacturer of AeroGardens In-Home Garden Systems, recorded roughly 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

The company posted sales of $8.6 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That’s up from $5.5 million during the same period in fiscal year 2017.

“With sales up 49 percent, we continue to see acceleration in the strong momentum we’ve had over the last year. Sell-through results, which we define as sales to end consumers, were very strong in the quarter for all of our key channels,” AeroGrow CEO J. Michael Wolfe said in a prepared statement. “… We also recently introduced what I believe is the best collection of AeroGardens yet – the all new Harvest line. All in all, it was a terrific quarter for us.”

The company turned a loss of $129,000 in the second quarter of 2017 to a profit of $672,000 in the most recent quarter.

“It was good to see all of the hard work we have put into improving our gross margin begin to pay off in the quarter,” Wolfe said in the statement.