October home price changes mixed in NoCo, Boulder Valley

LOVELAND — Median single-family home prices in Boulder, Loveland-Berthoud and Estes Park were up in October. But in Fort Collins, Greeley and Longmont, prices dipped for the month, according to a recently released report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services Inc.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Fort Collins saw median prices fall for the second consecutive month from $405,000 in September to $395,950 in October. But October’s year-over-year prices were up from $375,000 in 2017. There were 212 sales made during the month from 637 listings. The average time on the market was 64 days.

Median home prices in Longmont also slipped from $415,000 in September to $394,000 in October. The year-over-year price was down 1.5 percent from the October 2017 mark of $400,000. There were 82 sales made during the month from 202 listings. The average time on the market was 44 days.

October median prices fell a bit in the Greeley/Evans area. The median was $305,000 compared to $307,000 in September. Prices in that market are up nearly 9 percent since last October when the median was $280,500. There were 182 sales made during the month from 294 listings. The average time on the market was 57 days.

In Boulder the median single-family home sale price in October was $929,000, up from $858,000 in September. Despite the monthly increase, October’s prices were down 11.5 percent from $1,050,000 during the same month in 2017. There were 59 sales made during the month from 150 listings. The average time on the market was 62 days.

The Loveland-Berthoud area saw prices rise slightly from just over $387,000 in September to $390,000 in October. That figure is flat from October 2017. There were 163 sales made during the month from 432 listings. The average time on the market was 72 days.

In Estes Park prices jumped from just below $399,000 in September to $513,500 in October. That’s more than 27 percent higher than the median price in October 2017. There were 36 sales made during the month from 111 listings. The average time on the market was 77 days.