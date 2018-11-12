New liquor superstore to open in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — Northstar Liquor Superstore, a 25,000-square-foot liquor store in Johnstown, will hold a grand open Saturday at its new location in Johnstown.

The location at 4919 Thompson Parkway is just south of the Promenade Shops at Centerra.

The grand opening event will include free tastings of select wine, beer, and liquors, as well as food and giveaways, according to a Northstar news release.

“We really felt the customer-facing relationship was something that was lacking in other liquor stores in the area,” Northstar’s marketing director Jerry Kasten said in a prepared statement. “We have people on the floor all day, every day, who really know their stuff. We think we’re going to be able to provide a great customer experience to a region that has a very dynamic and diverse population.”

Northstar offers a variety of 1,600 domestic and imported craft beers, 3,700 domestic and international brands of wine, and a broad selection of high-end and limited allocation liquor and spirits, the release said. The store will also have a large, walk-in cigar humidor.