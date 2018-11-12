Ed Lehman memorial scheduled for Friday

LONGMONT — The memorial service for publisher Ed Lehman, 93, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longmont.

Lehman, together with his first wife, Ruth, were the long-time owners and publishers of the Longmont Times-Call, the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the Cañon City Daily Record, and the weekly newspapers at Louisville, Lafayette and Erie. His company built the Lehman Printing Center in Berthoud in 2009. The company was sold in 2011 to Prairie Mountain Publishing, which continues to operate it.

Lehman died at Longmont United Hospital on Saturday morning, Nov. 10.

Lehman was a journalist, lawyer, former assistant district attorney in Denver, former state legislator and community leader in the cities where his company, Lehman Communications Corp., published newspapers.

He and Ruth Lehman, also an attorney, purchased the Times-Call in 1957 and added the other newspapers in the years that followed. At its peak, Lehman Communications employed about 500 people.

Ruth Lehman died in 2000. Ed Lehman is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Lauren Lehman and son-in-law John Kivimaki, son Dean Lehman and wife Anne, and two grandchildren.