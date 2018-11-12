Analysts upgrade Crocs following Q3 earnings bump

NIWOT — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) got an upgrade from analysts after its positive third-quarter earnings results.

Analysts at Susquehanna lifted Crocs from a Negative to a Neutral rating. The shift means the Niwot-based shoemakers have no sell-equivalent ratings from any analysts.

Susquehanna also hiked Crocs’ price target from $14 to $25.

Crocs’ stock price jumped significantly after its Nov. 8 earnings release, from $21.44 when the market closed on Nov. 7 to $27.92 the next day. The company’s stock price was $25.37 at time of publication.