AdvantEdge program recognized by NIST

WESTMINSTER – Front Range Community College has won an award for its business assistance program, the AdvantEdge program.

The Manufacturing Extension Partnership — the manufacturing assistance arm of the National Institute of Science and Technology — has selected the AdvantEdge program as a nationwide best practice.

The program connects small manufacturing companies with industry experts who provide coaching, consultation and training. Coaching includes business strategy, advanced marketing analysis, supply chain management and other necessary skills.

“This program has made a huge impact on the small manufactures it has assisted,” Glenn Plagens, director of the North Metro Small Business Development Center, said in a prepared statement. “It’s a great example of one of the many ways FRCC supports the local economy and the community.”

The program is a partnership between the Colorado Manufacturer’s Edge, the Colorado Small Business Development Center Network, World Trade Center Denver and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, as well as Front Range Community College’s Westminster campus.