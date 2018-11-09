Superfund site to benefit from consent decree

SILVERTON — The cleanup of a Superfund site near Silverton will benefit from a consent decree that requires its current owners to put up $1 million on the project.

The Silverton cleanup is part of a $75 million obligation placed on Blue Tree Corp. and Brown Strauss Inc. for cleanup of sites around the country, including Silverton.

The Durango Herald reported that the mine cleanup is intended to improve water quality in the Animas River, which flows downstream to Durango and into New Mexico.

The pollution occurred in the early part of the last century when American Zinc, Lead and Smelting Co. had operations in the area around Silverton. Liabilities from that company are now owned by Blue Tree and Brown Strauss, the newspaper said.