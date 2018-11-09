Lamb slaughterhouse planned for Brush

BRUSH — The Brush City Council has approved a lamb slaughterhouse that may add 50 jobs to the community.

Colorado Lamb Processors LLC applied for a special use permit to build the slaughterhouse on the former English Feedlot. The land has been annexed into the city and is zoned for industry.

Colorado Lamb Processors is owned by three Colorado families. The facility planned for Brush will be the first such operation built in about 40 years, according to a report in the Fort Morgan Times.

The company committed to clean up the feedlot in addition to adding the jobs to the community. The plant will handle 1,200 animals per day at the start and ramp up to about 1,800.