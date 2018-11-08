Wana Brands releases lineup of vaporizers

BOULDER — Wana Brands is expanding beyond the edible with a new disposable vaporizer.

“Wana Brands has a clear advantage in the crowded vaporizer market, particularly disposable vapes,” said Nancy Whiteman, founder and CEO of Wana Brands, in a prepared statement. “While most disposable vapes that are currently on the market are convenient for consumers, the extract oil ingredients are often sub-par, as is the hardware technology. At Wana Brands, we’re changing the game because consumers deserve better.”

Vaporizers currently make up 40 percent of all concentrate sales in Colorado, according to data from BDS Analytics. Vape sales increased 86 percent between 2016 and 2017.

Boulder-based Wana Brands is releasing four disposable vapes, now available in dispensaries across Colorado. The lineup includes Sativa Diesel, Indica Kush, Hybrid Haze and Balanced 1:1 CBD/ THC.

All of the concentrates are made from single-source, pesticide-free cannabis and the pens are free from harmful solvents or fillers. The vapes are button-free and operate by being “pulled on” to activate.

The reason Wana Brands remains the top-selling brand in Colorado is two-fold: Retailers trust us for our professionalism and our unwavering commitment to quality and reliability across all of our products, and consumers can be assured Wana Disposable Vapes won’t disappoint,” Whiteman said.

Wana’s products are available in Colorado, Arizona, Oregon and Nevada dispensaries and will soon be available in Florida, Michigan and Illinois.