Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Tender Care Pediatrics Subleases Large Space on Boeing Drive

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — Tender Care Pediatrics has leased 13,950 square feet of space at 5677 Boeing Drive located in the Loveland Fort Collins Industrial Airpark.

The company, a division of Tender Care Holdings LLC based in Windsor, specializes in home health care for children and was founded in 2005.

Jake Arnold and Caroline Veldman of Waypoint Real Estate brokered the long term lease.

 

LOVELAND — Tender Care Pediatrics has leased 13,950 square feet of space at 5677 Boeing Drive located in the Loveland Fort Collins Industrial Airpark.

The company, a division of Tender Care Holdings LLC based in Windsor, specializes in home health care for children and was founded in 2005.

Jake Arnold and Caroline Veldman of Waypoint Real Estate brokered the long term lease.

 


 