MiRagen misses on earnings, revenue

BOULDER — MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, grew its net loss per share slightly, from a 27-cent loss-per-share in the third quarter of 2017 to a 29-cent loss-per-share in Q3 2018.

The company’s net loss grew from $5.8 million in Q3 2017 to $9 million in Q3 2018.

Total revenue also fell, from $1.6 million in Q3 2017 to $944,000 for the same period this year.

Despite the lackluster financial results, MiRagen executives said the quarter has been a productive one, with plans to launch a global trial of one of its drugs, cobomarsen. The company said it expects to begin dosing patients in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the most recent quarter, the company announced a collaboration with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help support the clinical trial.