Foundation funds 20 Estes organizations, projects

ESTES PARK — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has awarded $81,400 to 20 Estes Valley projects submitted by local nonprofit organizations. The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee, a part of the Community Foundation since 1999, recommended funding for projects it believes will deliver value to the community.
The funded projects are:
- Summer 2019 Programming — Ballet Renaissance
- Summer 2019 Programming — Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County
- CommUNITY Meeting Space — Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park Inc.
- Estes Valley Onsite Program — Ensight Skill Center
- 2019 Friends of Folk Festival — Estes Arts District
- Emergency Capacity Campaign — Estes Park Health Foundation
- BBB Charity Accreditation Cohort — Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
- Medical, Dental, and Hearing Services — Estes Park Salud Foundation
- Emergency Services and Crisis Response — Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
- Childcare Scholarship Program — Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
- Digitization of Historic Newspapers — Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation
- National Restorative Justice Conference — Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership Inc.
- Mary’s Lake Forest Health Project — Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
- Reconstruction of Glen Haven Town Hall — Glen Haven Flood Relief Inc.
- Expanding Services in the Estes Valley — Hope Lives!
- Estes Jazz Education Program — Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation
- Student Scholarship Fund and Summer Tutoring — The Estes Park Learning Place
- Estes Park United — United Way of Larimer County
- Estes Park Paratransit Service — Via Mobility Services
- Summer Outdoor Education — Young Artists and Scholars Group
“Since 2017, Estes Valley Community Fund support makes it possible for participants of any age or level to experience classical training for six weeks at no charge,” said Ballet Renaissance board member Brianna Furnish. “40-45 girls and boys come through the programs each summer, many of whom have never take a ballet class before.” The organization is providing Ballet Renaissance with funding for its Summer 2019 Programming.
The Estes Valley Community Fund Committee members are Joe Adair, Vaughn Baker, David Batey, Ludie Dickeson, Amy Hamrick, Judy Hemberger, Tim Hull, Judy Nystrom, Jim Pickering, Sheldon Rosenkrance, and Frank Shavlik. Honorary members are Barbara Marshall and Paul Newendorp.
