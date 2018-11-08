Condo project planned for downtown Denver

DENVER — A parking lot near the central business district in downtown Denver will be developed into two condominium towers.
BusinessDen reported that Canadian company Amacon plans to build the towers on Glenarm Place between 18th Avenue and Broadway. One tower would be 38 stories and the other 32, according to plans submitted to the city. The project includes ground floor retail, underground and above ground parking, and 477 condos above the eighth floor.
Sponsored Content
For those who support locally owned banks, consolidation has reduced the count, but choices still exist
Have you noticed how consolidation in the U.S. banking industry has resulted in fewer Colorado banks? With the strength of the Colorado economy, one might assume that would lead to a growing local banking sector, but for Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors who prefer dealing with a local bank, there are fewer options due to continuing consolidation.
DENVER — A parking lot near the central business district in downtown Denver will be developed into two condominium towers.
BusinessDen reported that Canadian company Amacon plans to build the towers on Glenarm Place between 18th Avenue and Broadway. One tower would be 38 stories and the other 32, according to plans submitted to the city. The project includes ground floor retail, underground and above ground parking, and 477 condos above the eighth floor.
Sponsored Content
For those who support locally owned banks, consolidation has reduced the count, but choices still exist
Have you noticed how consolidation in the U.S. banking industry has resulted in fewer Colorado banks? With the strength of the Colorado economy, one might assume that would lead to a growing local banking sector, but for Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors who prefer dealing with a local bank, there are fewer options due to continuing consolidation.
…