Condo project planned for downtown Denver

DENVER — A parking lot near the central business district in downtown Denver will be developed into two condominium towers.

BusinessDen reported that Canadian company Amacon plans to build the towers on Glenarm Place between 18th Avenue and Broadway. One tower would be 38 stories and the other 32, according to plans submitted to the city. The project includes ground floor retail, underground and above ground parking, and 477 condos above the eighth floor.