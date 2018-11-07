Six new stores for Lucky’s Market

BOULDER — Lucky’s Market is furthering its expansion into Florida with six new locations.

The Boulder-based grocer will have locations in Kendall, Brandon, Bradenton, Clearwater and two locations in Boca Raton. All of the locations will come within the next two years.

The market has previously announced several other Florida locations: Oakleaf, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Venice, Dania Beach, downtown Orlando, Vineland, Colonial Landing, Lake Mary, Port St. Lucie, Pensacola and Ormond Beach.

Earlier this year Lucky’s also announced two new stores in Colorado.

Lucky’s currently has 33 stores operating in 11 states.