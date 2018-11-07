drew-saunders

Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
For those who support locally owned banks, consolidation has reduced the count, but choices still exist
Have you noticed how consolidation in the U.S. banking industry has resulted in fewer Colorado banks? With the strength of the Colorado economy, one might assume that would lead to a growing local banking sector, but for Colorado businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors who prefer dealing with a local bank, there are fewer options due to continuing consolidation.
