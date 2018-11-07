Salewa North America promotes new country manager

BOULDER — Salewa North America, the trade name for a company that includes several outdoors brands in the U.S. and Canada, has a new country manager.

Drew Saunders will take over leadership of the North American team, based at the company’s North American headquarters in Boulder. Saunders will report to Chief Sales Officer Claes Broqvist, based in Italy. The corporate name for the company is Salewa USA LLC.

Saunders, who has been at Salewa North America for 10 years, will be responsible for the growth and profitability of the North American business. Reporting to Saunders will be Ross Herr, who was promoted to sales and marketing manager. Other direct reports include Cassandra Longino, accounting manager; Danny Ciavarro, customer service manager and Evan Horenovsky, operations analyst.

“I am very excited to lead the team and the business that we have built over the past decade into the next chapter,” Saunders said in a prepared statement. “We have an amazing team in the U.S. and Canada and tremendous support internationally. Our brands have a lot of momentum right now, and we are well positioned to continue to develop them into market leaders in each of their respective categories.”

The Salewa North America business consists of four brands: Salewa, a brand specializing in mountain gear and technical hiking; Dynafit, a full-line backcountry ski and endurance brand; Wild Country, specializing in gear for rock climbers; and Pomoca, which produce Swiss climbing skins.