ELECTION: Greeley voters approve sales-tax measures, Erie says ‘yes’ to broadband

Weld County communities voted on a variety of sales-tax and other measures Tuesday.

Greeley voters overwhelmingly supported an extension of a 0.30 percent sales tax for streets. Ballot measure 2O — dubbed the Quality of Life measure — received 15,763 votes in favor and 7,611 against, or 67.44 percent to 32.56 percent. The measure was first approved in 2002 for recreational and cultural improvements.

Another sales-tax extension for public safety, Ballot Issue 2P, garnered a similar affirmative vote, 15,900 in favor to 7,484 against, or 68 percent to 32 percent. The 0.16 percent sales-and-use tax was first passed in 2004.

Evans voters rejected a sales-tax increase, Ballot measure 2K, for street maintenance. The measure failed, with 1,785 — 46.09 percent — in favor and 2,088 — 53.91 percent — against.

Erie voters delivered a resounding affirmative vote to whether the city should pursue municipal broadband, with 85.85 percent of voters supporting Ballot Issue 3D and 14.15 percent against. The tally was 3,884 in favor and 640 against.

The measure opts the town out of Senate Bill 152, which restricted municipal broadband without a vote of the people.

Voters in Dacono rejected Ballot Issue 2C, which would have had the southwest Weld County community join the High Plains Library District. The measure failed, with 610 voters, or 55.86 percent, opposing the measure and 482, or 44.14 percent, in favor.