Visit Loveland marketing program wins state award

LOVELAND — “Sharing the Love of Valentine Season,” a marketing program by Visit Loveland, the tourism arm of the city of Loveland, has won the 2018 Colorado Governor’s Tourism Award for Outstanding Marketing Project or Program.

The award is presented to a Colorado organization for either a single, targeted promotion or a full campaign to recognize organizations for their creativity and excellence in promoting tourism. Visit Loveland was recognized at the 2018 Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference Oct. 30 in Vail.

“Known as the nation’s Sweetheart City, Valentine’s Day is part of a season of everything to love and a great opportunity to showcase our community to visitors,” Cindy Mackin, visitor services manager for the city, said in a written statement. “We are fortunate to have amazing partnerships throughout Loveland and the Colorado Tourism Office that helped us bring this tourism vision to life and share the love.”

Valentine season is Loveland’s signature holiday. Marketing and public relations efforts are aimed at driving tourism during the season internationally as well as regionally. The campaigns are designed to encourage visitors to come back throughout the year.

The winning campaign focused on strategic partnerships, marketing, public relations and social media efforts to promote destination events and programs, entertainment, food and beverages, outdoor recreation and Loveland’s iconic Valentine hearts. The campaign resulted in an estimated PR value of more than $1.4 million and more than 2.5 million estimated coverage views, more than 1.4 million impressions across social media channels and brought an increase of 14.05 percent in Visitor Center traffic, according to information provided by Visit Loveland..