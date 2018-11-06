Urban-gro appoints EVP of sales

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc., a cultivation systems integrator and agricultural-technology firm for commercial cannabis cultivators, has appointed Jonathan Nassar as its executive vice president of sales. Urban-gro is based in Lafayette.

Nassar has a background in growing sales teams in technology and startup environments. He will oversee urban-gro’s national sales efforts by spearheading the company’s proposed expansion into international markets. His previous experience includes executive positions with real estate development firms such as SteelGenix and New Design Logic, and sales-leadership positions with early-stage technology firms.

“Jonathan’s sales leadership will help drive the continued growth of our company as we position ourselves to further penetrate the global marketplace for cannabis and horticulture cultivation and technology,” Brad Nattrass, CEO and co-founder of urban-gro, said in a written statement. “With 20 years of technology sales expertise, coupled with a decade of commercial project development experience, Jonathan’s mission will be to continue developing urban-gro as a leading systems integrator by capitalizing on the commercial cultivation market potential.”