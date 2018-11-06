Here’s BizWest’s guide to the 2018 midterms

This Election Day, BizWest will report on several key state and local races.

As results are reported, BizWest will be covering:

Governor’s race

Attorney General

U.S. District 2

U.S. District 4

Amendment 73

Amendment 74

Amendment Y

Amendment Z

Prop. 109

Prop. 110

Prop. 111

Prop. 112

Selected Boulder County issues

Selected Larimer County issues

Selected Weld County issues

To find out if you’re registered to vote, the status of your mail-in ballot or to find out where to vote today, visit Go Vote Colorado.

Voters who vote in-person today must bring a valid ID. Polling places close at 7 p.m., but any voter in line by 7 p.m. is allowed to vote. Colorado allows for same-day voter registration.

As of time of publication, just more than 2 million ballots had been received and counted, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

Live election results can be found online through the Secretary of State.

Specific county information is also available:

You can also read up on BizWest’s coverage of issues:

This post will be edited as results become available. Check back for updates.