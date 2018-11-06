Here’s BizWest’s guide to the 2018 midterms

This Election Day, BizWest will report on several key state and local races.
As results are reported, BizWest will be covering:
- Governor’s race
- Attorney General
- U.S. District 2
- U.S. District 4
- Amendment 73
- Amendment 74
- Amendment Y
- Amendment Z
- Prop. 109
- Prop. 110
- Prop. 111
- Prop. 112
- Selected Boulder County issues
- Selected Larimer County issues
- Selected Weld County issues
To find out if you’re registered to vote, the status of your mail-in ballot or to find out where to vote today, visit Go Vote Colorado.
Voters who vote in-person today must bring a valid ID. Polling places close at 7 p.m., but any voter in line by 7 p.m. is allowed to vote. Colorado allows for same-day voter registration.
As of time of publication, just more than 2 million ballots had been received and counted, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.
Live election results can be found online through the Secretary of State.
Specific county information is also available:
- Boulder County Election Information
- Broomfield City and County Election Information
- Larimer County Election Information
- Weld County Election Information
- Colorado Secretary of State
You can also read up on BizWest’s coverage of issues:
- Prop. 111 looks to limit predatory payday loans, but critics say it could limit some businesses
- Props. 109, 110 present two divergent roads
- Complicated education issue draws diverse views
- Coloradans to vote on two measures with potential to shift oil and gas regulation
- Voters to decide on overhaul of political redistricting
This post will be edited as results become available. Check back for updates.
