Google employees in Boulder join protest

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Employees of Google in Boulder joined their colleagues around the world in a walkout Thursday to protest how the company has dealt with sexual misconduct allegations leveled against executives.

The protest in Boulder include several hundred workers, according to a report by the Daily Camera

Walkouts at the tech giant were prompted by a recent New York Times report paid millions of dollars in exit packages to executives accused of misconduct.

