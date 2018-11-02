Google employees in Boulder join protest

BOULDER — Employees of Google in Boulder joined their colleagues around the world in a walkout Thursday to protest how the company has dealt with sexual misconduct allegations leveled against executives.
The protest in Boulder include several hundred workers, according to a report by the Daily Camera.
Walkouts at the tech giant were prompted by a recent New York Times report paid millions of dollars in exit packages to executives accused of misconduct.
