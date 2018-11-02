First Nations Development Institute accepting language grant applications

LONGMONT — First Nations Development Institute, a Longmont-based nonprofit group that assists Native American tribes, is accepting applications for the second funding cycle of its Native Language Immersion Initiative (NLII).

First Nations will award about 12 grants of up to $90,000 each to build the capacity of and directly support Native language-immersion programs, according to a news release.

The initiative includes American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian language programs. It is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Lannan Foundation, the Kalliopeia Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.

For information on eligibility, the application process, grant requirements, selection criteria and allowable activities visit firstnations.org/grantmaking/2019NLII. The application deadline is Dec. 18.