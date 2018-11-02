Denver Post parent firm to lay off 100+ in Colorado Spring

COLORADO SPRINGS — Digital First Media — parent company of a group of newspapers that includes the Denver Post, Boulder Daily Camera, Broomfield Enterprise, Longmont Times-Call and Loveland Reporter-Herald — will lay off 107 employees at a Colorado Springs call center.

The layoffs, which most affect employees in accounting and financial management roles, are expected by the end of the year, according to a report by the Post.

The jobs will be outsourced to Genpact.

The layoffs are scheduled to begin on Dec. 28 and will continue in phases for the first two months of 2019, the Post reports.

In a notice filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Digital First said downsizing was the reason for the layoffs.