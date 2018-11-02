Company associated with Brandzooka looks to raise $7 million

BOULDER — Assembly Media Networks Inc., which owns the tradename Brandzooka, is raising $7 million in capital.
The Boulder-based company has raised $2.7 million so far, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 31. The funds are being raised through an equity offering. The date of first sale was Oct. 15. Assembly Media Networks was not able to return a request for information in time for publication.
Brandzooka specializes in video advertising.
