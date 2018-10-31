Scripps to buy Colorado Springs TV station

COLORADO SPRINGS — E.W. Scripps Co. (Nasdaq: SSP) is buying television station KOAA-TV Channel 5 and 14 other stations from Minnesota-based Cordillera Communications for $521 million, according to a report from the Pueblo Chieftain.

The station is the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Cordillera is selling all of its television stations, the Chieftain reports.

Federal regulators must approve the sale. If they do, the deals are expected to close early next year.