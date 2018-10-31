RMNP makes list of most-visited tourism sites in Colorado

ESTES PARK — Rocky Mountain National Park is Colorado’s most-visited natural attraction or park, according to a report highlighting the state’s most visited places.
The report was released at today’s Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference in Denver. It was compiled by Arrivalist, a New York-based Internet platform.
The Arrivalist measures data from 120 million consumers with location-enabled devices to generate a picture of where people travel.
“At Arrivalist, we take pride in turning large complex datasets into profound new perspectives for destinations, hotels, resorts and attractions,” Cree Lawson, CEO of Arrivalist, said in a written statement. The service works with the Colorado Tourism Office to gather the data and this year’s numbers are the first for the state..
Colorado sites recognized in the report were:
- Most Visited Attraction: The Million Dollar Highway (U.S. Highway 550 south of Ouray).
- Most Visited Casino: Lady Luck Casino
- Most Visited Large Hotel & Resort: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center
- Most Visited Luxury Hotel: The Broadmoor
- Most Visited Natural Attraction & Park: Rocky Mountain National Park
- Most Visited Ski Resort: Breckenridge Ski Resort
