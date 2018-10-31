Louisville apartment complex sells for $41.5 million

LOUISVILLE — The Grand View at Flatirons apartment community on Dillon Road in Louisville sold this month for $41.5 million, according to Boulder County public records.

The complex was built in 1990 and is operated by Denver-based multifamily housing firm Grand Peaks Property Management LLC. It has 180 one- and two-bedroom units.

The per-unit sales price of Grand View at Flatirons was about $228,000.

Public records list the seller of Grand View at Flatirons as Meadow Ridge Apartments Ltd., which is registered to Grand Peak’s address on Ulster Street in Denver.

A represented of the Grand Peaks declined to comment and said it was company policy not to speak to the media.

Grand View at Flatirons’ buyer is Grand View at Flatirons Venture LLC, according to public records. That company is registered to a Boston address shared by real estate investment firm AEW Capital Management LP. AEW could not be reached for comment.

This transaction marks the third time in a month that a Boulder County apartment complex sold for more than $40 million.

The Lotus and The Province, both student housing communities in Boulder near the University of Colorado, sold in October for $42.6 million and $53 million respectively.