Fort Collins industrial space sold for $1.8M

FORT COLLINS — A 10,248-square-foot industrial building at 4700 Innovation Drive in Fort Collins was recently sold for $1.8 million.

The seller, represented by Josh Guernsey and Jake Arnold of Waypoint Real Estate LLC, was Kevin Corcoran and WMS Investments LLC, according to a Waypoint news release.

The property was bought by PetDine Properties LLC, which was represented in the deal by Aki Palmer of Cushman and Wakefield Inc.

PetDine, according to its website, is a private label pet nutrition product maker.