Clovis misses on earnings, revenue as stocks hit new lows

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) posted a third-quarter $1.71 loss per share on Tuesday, missing analyst expectations by 12 cents.

Clovis posted a net loss of nearly $90 million, a loss that grew from the third quarter of 2017, when the net loss was $60.6 million. In Q3 2017 Clovis had a loss per share of $1.24.

Earlier this year, Clovis paid a $20 million charge for misleading investors on the lung cancer drug rociletinib.

The company’s revenue also missed by $7.5 million. Its third-quarter revenue was $22.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 35 percent. Clovis did grow its sales of Rubraca from $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $22.8 million in Q3 2018.

“As discussed last quarter, growth remains challenging in the second-line maintenance ovarian cancer setting, but we have efforts underway to address this and we are aggressively moving forward to grow this market and grow our share of this market,” Patrick J. Mahaffy, CEO and president of Clovis Oncology, said in a prepared statement. “In addition, our development team continues to make significant progress in moving Rubraca beyond its initial ovarian cancer indications.”

He added that the company was pleased with data from the TRITON studies and that the company is committed to developing Rubraca in the prostate setting.

Clovis’ stocks fell 21 percent after-hours, at time of writing. Its stock price went from $16.61 to $12.80. At about this same period last year, Clovis’ stock price was $75.37 and it has been steadily decreasing over the year. The last time Clovis’ stock prices were in the low-teens was January of 2016.