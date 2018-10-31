Bongo partners with Australian learning platform

LOVELAND — Bongo, an education technology company formerly known as YouSeeU, is partnering with Moodle, a widely-used learning platform based in Perth, Australia.

Bongo, which makes video assessment and soft skill development solutions, will be integrated into Moodle’s learning management system as a downloadable plugin.

It will be one of Moodle’s Premium Integrations — products chosen based on their capabilities to integrate with Moodle’s platform and complement its features. Other Moodle Premium Integrations are Intelliboard and Blindside Networks’ BigBlueButton.

Bongo, whose registered name is eduPresent LLC, creates a video platform to help educators teach soft-skills like language and communication to clients. Through the partnership, Moodle users will have direct access to Bongo’s video assignments and virtual classroom, to help them close the soft-skills gap.

“Our team is excited to leverage Bongo’s Premium Integration status to promote soft skill development on a global scale,” said Bruce Fischer, Bongo’s chief technology officer, in a prepared statement. “Partnering with Moodle, the world’s most widely used learning platform, is a huge step toward achieving meaningful change in this area.”

Bongo will be available for download in the Moodle plugin directory in the next few weeks.