BillGo raises $7.5 million in equity offering

FORT COLLINS — BillGo Inc. has raised $7.5 million in capital.

The Fort Collins payment systems company raised the funds through an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 29. The date of first sale was Oct. 10. BillGo did not return a request for more information.

Earlier this month, BillGo acquired Prism, a bill-tracking app. BillGo provides back-end technology for banks and payment centers to help people make their payments in real-time and without lag.