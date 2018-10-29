Renovation of DMA Plaza to begin

FORT COLLINS — Floor by floor, contractors will soon be renovating the DMA Plaza apartment complex at 300 Remington St. in Fort Collins. The project had a ceremonial “wall breaking” last week.

DMA board president Mike Sollenberger, building administrator Lori French and City Councilman Ray Martinez, as well as Brinkman chief operating officer Mark Christensen, participated in the ceremony. The $16 million project as described will renovate down to the studs as it progresses floor by floor through the building.

“While I am already deeply grateful to be living in DMA Plaza, I’m really excited about the upcoming renovation to see what a new and improved apartment and public spaces might be like. It’s already such a blessing to be living here,” resident Eileen Hunter said in a written statement.

The DMA Plaza, named after the Downtown Merchants’ Association, was originally the site of the old Remington School. After being purchased in 1969, it was demolished and replaced by the multi-unit housing complex that opened in 1972. At that time, the Downtown Merchants’ Association, which later evolved into the current Downtown Business Association, decided to create affordable housing for low- to moderate-income elderly individuals.

The building includes 124 studio and one-bedroom apartments spread across 11 floors. The current renovation project is being led by general contractors Brinkman Construction Inc. and will provide extensive internal and external upgrades to the complex. Funding for the project is coming from tax credits, the city of Fort Collins and the Colorado Division of Housing. The anticipated completion date is fall 2020.