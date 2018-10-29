BizWest moves to new Fort Collins location

FORT COLLINS — BizWest Media LLC on Tuesday will move its Fort Collins office to 736 Whalers Way, Building G, Suite 100, Fort Collins, 80525. The building is located in the Boardwalk Office Park at East Boardwalk Drive and Whalers Way, north of East Harmony Road.

The company, which publishes the BizWest monthly business journal, two daily emails, more than a dozen electronic industry newsletters and other specialty publications, also maintains a Boulder office. That address is 1600 Range St., Suite 101, Office 8, Boulder, 80301.

The company’s website is at www.bizwest.com.