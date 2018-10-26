Ruthie’s Boardwalk Social is bringing nostalgia to its line of customers

BOULDER — Peter Waters understands the value of being the friend that lets everyone else know about the coolest new place to eat and wanted to give that feeling to as many people as possible.

When Waters, one of the partners behind T/ACO, opened his new eatery, Ruthie’s Boardwalk Social, he did so quietly and through word-of-mouth. About two weeks after opening, he still has lines for his gourmet grilled cheeses that are about 20 people deep.

Using word of mouth was strategic, Waters said: He wanted to get a baseline just how many people would be interested. But he said he was genuinely shocked when he had a line on the first day Ruthie’s opened, especially given that it was a cold, rainy day and people were willing to wait in the weather.

“We just put up an open sign and let it all be word of mouth,” he said. “We wanted to let as many people feel like they were the first to be in the know about us.”

The grilled cheese shop, which also provides french fries in paper cones, soup and soft-serve ice cream, is located in the former Salvaggio’s Deli kiosk on the Pearl Street Mall. There were about 80 applications for the location — with 20 seriously considered by the kiosk owner, the city of Boulder — but Waters was asked to throw his hat in the ring and came up with Ruthie’s, which he originally thought of as a concept for a food hall before adapting it to be the walk-up kiosk it is today. He opened the eatery with his partner, Josh Chesterson.

Waters said he wanted to bring in a nostalgia element to Boulder eating, acknowledging that with so much pressure to eat healthy and perfectly, sometimes people just want a giant, gooey grilled cheese.

That doesn't mean Ruthie’s is sacrificing on ingredients, however. At T/ACO, Waters has developed a reputation for making things as homemade as possible — grinding the corn and making its own masa for its own tortillas . That ethic carried over to Ruthie’s, where he even considered baking his own bread. Instead, he partnered with local bakery Izzio to provide about 20 loaves per day — enough bread for the 200 customers he’s been serving daily.

Waters has also incorporated a blend of old-school and new tech into his sandwich shop. The bread is sliced on a vintage slicer that gives thick cuts, with the added bonus that slicing in-shop keeps the bread fresher longer. But to ensure that each sandwich is grilled to golden perfection, Ruthie’s actually uses a convection oven that is actually on a conveyor belt system. Sandwiches go through quickly, open-faced to get them both caramelized and melty, then are folded together.

“We use the technology to make sure you get an identical experience every time,” Waters said.

He’s bringing other innovations to the eatery as well. The walk-up window was meant to provide a boardwalk-feel to the Pearl Street location, but also provides more room for employees to work. For pick-ups starting on Jan. 1, Ruthie’s will start using an order app that seamlessly connects to its point-of-sale system, making it easier to streamline online orders. Even when it comes to employees, Waters is trying something new, with pooled tips for the cashier and two line cooks to give a comparable salary to what front of house employees make in a traditional restaurant, and hours that give everyone a better quality of life.

Restaurants can be particularly competitive on talent, which is why Ruthie’s Boardwalk Social is experimenting with pooled tips and hours that have staff working in two shifts from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., so they’re not working late nights. But when it comes to Boulder’s dining community at large, Waters said he likes to see everyone come together.

“In the restaurant world and the kitchen, the mentality can be competitive,” he said. “But I didn’t come from a restaurant background, so when I started at T/ACO we would give away our excess corn to other restaurants. I like to work with other restaurants and form a larger community. I really believe in rising tides.”