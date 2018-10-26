Mortgage lender aims to ease process for Spanish-speaking home buyers

BOULDER — A mortgage lending group is trying to make the home buying process more accessible to Spanish speakers across the state, including Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

The Rivera Team, a family operation led by Maria Rivera, recently joined with Citywide Home Loans to provide bilingual lending services to the region’s growing Spanish-speaking community.

“The mortgage process is complex,” Rivera said. “So for people who have a different native language, it can be be even harder to navigate.”

“You really need to be trusted,” she added. “A lot of people are intimidated by the system and we just want to make it a little easier.”

Rivera, who has been in the real estate industry for nearly two decades, said this particular niche is one she is uniquely suited for.

“My mom is from Mexico and as a kid I was always a translator for her when she was talking to people about business,” she said.

Rivera said she appreciates the opportunity to educate people and expand opportunities for homeownership.

Rivera’s daughter Claudia Villa, her son Fernando Villa, and her niece Joanna Rivera are all part of the business,

“We are very much different pieces of the same puzzle,” she said. “Put us together and it just works.”