Manufacturing partnership to feature trade expert at event

LOVELAND — Manufacturers will have an opportunity to hear about the impacts of the trade war between China and the U.S. at a Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership event Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ranch in east Loveland.

Pete Mento, vice president of global trade and managed services for Crane Worldwide Logistics will be the featured speaker. Mento is based in Washington, D.C., and is an expert on trade and international markets.

Mento will address the impact of tariffs on American manufacturers and also preview the impact of the new North American trade pact among U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The event is available at $15 for members of the manufacturers' partnership and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available here.

Drinks and light appetizers will be provided following the presentation for an opportunity for manufacturers to network.