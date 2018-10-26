Justin Gold, Hosea Rosenberg win Real School Food Challenge

Chef Ann Cooper, founder of Chef Ann Foundation; Chef Hosea Rosenberg; Leah Lesko Swalling, senior marketing manager at Justin’s; Justin Gold, founder of Justin’s; and Mara Fleishman, chief executive officer of Chef Ann Foundation. Courtesy Chef Ann Foundation.

BOULDER — Sweet potato and black bean enchiladas took the crown at the Real School Food Challenge on Thursday hosted by the Chef Ann Foundation.

The recipe was concocted by Justin Gold, founder of Justin’s, and Chef Hosea Rosenberg, of Black Belly and Santo.

The recipe was made with the limitation that each serving could only cost $1.25 to make, which is the budget most schools have per child to feed students. The challenge, in which natural products entrepreneurs and local chefs competed, was meant to highlight that it is possible to make a healthy, tasty meal on a budget.

The winning recipe included homemade black beans, a homemade green chile topping and roasted sweet potatoes all assembled and baked inside tortillas.