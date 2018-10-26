DMC Global records $4.9M profit, soaring revenue in Q3

BOULDER — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) recorded net income of $4.9 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $14.1 million during the same period last year. The profit amounted to 33 cents per diluted share, versus net loss 98 cents per diluted share in last year’s third quarter.

Revenue totaled $87.9 million, up 68 percent from the third quarter of 2017.

Kevin Longe, DMC’s president and CEO, attributed the strong performance to demand at its DynaEnergetics unit, which services the oilfield-services sector.

“DynaEnergetics has sold more than 500,000 DynaStage units since launching the product into North America’s unconventional onshore oil and gas industry approximately two years ago,” Longe said in a prepared statement. “It is gratifying to see the transformative impact the system is having on our customers’ well-completion programs.”