Boulder launches repowered electric bus

BOULDER — Lightning Systems, a Loveland developer of zero-emission solutions for commercial fleets, has partnered with Via Mobility Services to launch repowered electric buses in Boulder.

The bus, HOP #15, was built in 2004 and until recently had a broken engine. Rather than send it to the junkyard, Lightning Systems and Via converted it from diesel to electric.

This conversion model provides an efficient and cost-effective alternative to replacing the entire HOP fleet with new electric vehicles, according to a Via news release.

Via’s ultimate goal is to have a fleet of zero-emission vehicles that are powered off-grid by renewable energy sources.

“We envision a future in which a resilient and robust community transit network uses electric and other clean energy vehicles to serve all of the transportation needs of our public, connecting individuals to the region as a whole through a system of local and regional transportation options,” Via CEO Frank Bruno said in a news release. “Via has already positioned itself at the table, and in the coming years, we plan to be a leader in the effort toward a more equitable energy future.”