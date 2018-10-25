Greeley taps new economic development head

GREELEY — Greeley has hired Benjamin Snow to serve as the city’s new director of economic health and development.

Snow’s most recent position was president of the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership in Rapid City, S.D., according to a city news release.

“The Greeley (metro area) enjoys one of the most dynamic economies in Northern Colorado and the entire state and as the economic anchor for Weld County, I am impressed with everything Greeley has done to lead the way in recent years through visionary leadership and planning,” Snow said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to contribute to the community’s continued progress in the years ahead.”

Since 2016, when previous economic development director Chadwick Howell resigned, Greeley’s economic development department has been overseen by City Manager Roy Otto’s office.

“We look forward to (Snow) joining our team,” Otto said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of success and his position is a key to city government excelling alongside different industries and business sectors.”