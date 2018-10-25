Blue Federal Credit Union to open branches in Lafayette, Erie

A new Blue Federal Credit Union Branch, seen in a rendering here, is being built at the corner of U.S. Highway 287 and Exempla Circle in Lafayette. Courtesy, Blue Federal Credit Union.

LAFAYETTE — Blue Federal Credit Union is in the process of building a new branch in Lafayette and plans to follow that with another new location Erie.

A 3,700-square-foot branch is currently under construction at the corner of U.S. Highway 287 and Exempla Circle in Lafayette. The branch is expected to be finished and open in January, Blue’s vice president of marketing Michele Bolkovatz said.

The credit union is also in the planning stages of another new branch in Erie, she said. Blue is shooting for a late 2019 opening for that branch.

“Things are happening and we are really excited,” Bolkovatz said.

Blue was created in 2016 with the merger of Cheyenne-based Warren Federal Credit Union and Broomfield-based Community Financial Credit Union.

In addition to the new locations in Erie and Lafayette, the credit union has branches in Fort Collins, Broomfield, Boulder, Wellington, Cheyenne and Laramie.

Blue has more than $1 billion and nearly 81,000 members.