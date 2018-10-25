AE to expand presence, restructure in Fort Collins, Denver

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today its plans to increase its presence and activities along Colorado’s Front Range.

The Fort Collins-based company plans to expand and modernize its Fort Collins facilities and laboratories by creating a state-of-the-art research and development, engineering and service hub. The company will restructure within its existing space in order to create the technical hub that it envisions, company representatives said.

The company will also continue its investments in local business development and innovation through its partnerships with organizations such as Innosphere, support of higher education programs such as Colorado State University’s Supply Chain Management program and talent development programs in partnership with local community colleges.

“Advanced Energy has long been a key member of the Northern Colorado business community,” said David May, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “The company’s continued investments play a significant role in the development of Fort Collins. We look forward to their continued partnership in our strategic initiatives, including our Northern Colorado Prospers initiative, a five-year program designed to address the transportation, labor force, business environment and business expansion challenges facing our community.”

In addition to its Northern Colorado expansion plans, AE has also invested in a Denver facility. The company has signed a lease to inhabit the top two floors of the EPA Region 8 building downtown where it plans to house more than 100 of its corporate and management employees over the next two years, further expanding its presence across the Front Range. Some of those 100 will be new hires, the company said.

“Over the last four years we have grown our Fort Collins organization to more than 450 employees,” said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO at Advanced Energy. “As a multinational company born and raised in Colorado, we call both Fort Collins and Denver home, and we aspire to be a reliable partner and a source of support that will grow alongside our communities as we continue to execute on our business strategies.”