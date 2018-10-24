Wana Brands products heading to Illinois

BOULDER — Wana Brands is licensing its edibles to Grassroots Cannabis, Illinois’ largest medical cannabis company, to have its edible products available to medical cannabis patients across the state.

“Grassroots Cannabis is hands-down the most trusted provider of medical cannabis in Illinois,” Nancy Whiteman, founder and CEO of Wana Brands, said in a prepared statement. “Its loyal patient base and a strong focus on compliance are why Wana Brands sought it out as a partner.”

Wana Brands’ products will be available in Illinois in the last quarter of 2018.

The company has been expanding out of its Colorado headquarters, and its medical marijuana products can now be found in Arizona, Oregon and Nevada dispensaries. Florida is soon to come online, and there are plans to expand into California, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and Canada next year.

Grassroots Cannabis is the largest medical cannabis provider in Illinois, serving 24 percent of the state’s patients. Since it was established in 2014 the company has grown to operating eight dispensaries in the state, as well as operations in Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.