New Power Equipment branch in Greeley open for business

GREELEY — Power Equipment Co., a heavy industrial equipment sales, rental, service and repair firm, has opened a new branch in Greeley.

The new 26,000-square-foot branch is on a 7-acre site at 2836 First Ave., according to a Power Equipment news release.

The branch, which opened in early October, features a 4,000-square-foot parts warehouse. There is also a 10,800-square-foot service shop with eight service bays, two 10-ton remote-controlled overhead cranes and an equipment wash bay.

“We are pleased to be part of the northern Colorado communities and look forward to a long and successful association,” Power Equipment president Will Ricketts said in a prepared statement. “Strong dynamic growth in the region brings significant new opportunities for our customers who depend on Power Equipment Company for their heavy equipment and product support needs.”

Power Equipment Co. is headquartered in Denver and has operations in Grand Junction; Colorado Springs; Casper, Wyo.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Salt Lake City.