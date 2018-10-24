Human Bean donates $58K to cancer treatment

EVANS — The Human Bean of Northern Colorado coffee stores raised $58,058.24 on its Coffee for a Cure fundraiser throughout the region.

The Evans-based company, with locations in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, LaSalle and Windsor, in addition to Evans, donated 100 percent of its one-day sales from all nine of its locations to treatment of cancer. The event was Oct. 19.

The Human Bean shops in the area are owned by SS Blue Sky 2.0 LLC.

The total amount donated from the Larimer locations came to $22,229.57, and the total amount donated from the Weld locations came to $35,828.54.

Money donated in Larimer County will benefit the Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies Foundation oncology patient and family support fund. Weld County funds will benefit the North Colorado Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund, providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

“So many friends, family members and neighbors right here in our community have been impacted by cancer,” said Frank Sherman, owner of The Human Bean. “The Human Bean is proud to support these incredible organizations that do so much for local cancer fighters.”