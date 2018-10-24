Erie buys 255 acres to foster economic development

ERIE — Erie trustees approved an agreement this week to purchase 255 acres of vacant land near the intersection of Erie Parkway and Interstate 25.

The land acquisition, which will cost the town more than $6.37 million, is meant to spur economic development in the area.

“The overarching goal is to better position the town to implement the I-25 master plan,” Erie economic-developm

ent manager Ben Pratt said.

That plan, which was presented to town leaders Tuesday, aims to “create a regionally-scaled retail and employment center at Erie’s eastern gateway servicing the Northern Colorado marketplace,” according to town documents.

Erie hopes to capture more sales-tax revenues by increasing commercial opportunities within the town.

“This came up really quick,” Erie mayor Jennifer Carroll said of the opportunity to secure property within the scope of the I-25 master plan. “… This was a really awesome move by our staff.”

The sellers of the property are Erie Ventures LLC and Colson and Colson Construction Co., town documents show.

Erie’s acting town manager Farrell Buller told town officials during Tuesday’s trustees meeting that the hope is close on the sale by the end of the year.