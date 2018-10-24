Biodesix to raise $27 million in equity offering

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc.has raised $17.5 million in capital.

The Boulder-based biotech company is raising a total of $27.5 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 23. The company is raising funds through an equity offering and the date of first sale was Oct. 10. Biodesix did not return a request for more information.

Biodesix makes blood-based diagnostic tests for lung-disease patients. Earlier this year, the company acquired Seattle-based Integrated Diagnostics Inc.